Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The National Police Service as currently constituted does not have a union for officers and therefore, they cannot go on strike.

Kenya

Treasury Designates IG as Accounting Officer for NPS

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, September 16 – The Treasury has designated the Inspector General of Police to be the Accounting Officer of the National Police Service (NPS) as directed by President William Ruto following his swearing on Monday.

This means that the entire NPS budget will be managed by the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

“The Treasury has already written to the IG in line with the president’s directive,” a senior official at State House said, “The IG is now the Accounting Officer of the police service.”

Initially, the NPS budget was controlled by the Office of the President, with the Interior Principal Secretary serving as the accounting officer.

In his first address to the Nation as the Head of State, Ruto said the constitution provides for the IG to exercise independent command over the NPS.

However, the Head of State said that the operational autonomy of the office of IG has been undermined by what he described as the continued financial dependence on the Office of the President.

“As I address you, I have instructed that the instruments conferring financial autonomy to the National Police Service by transferring their budget from the Office of the present and designating the Inspector General as the accounting officer be placed on my desk for signature this afternoon,” President Ruto said Monday.

The Head of State pointed out that the financial independence of the police will give impetus to the fight against graft and end the political weaponization of the criminal justice system in the country.

Five Months ago, on April 7, the treasury announced it had allocated a total of Sh317.8 billion of the Sh3.3 trillion proposed expenditure in the 2022/23 budget to the National security agencies in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the proposal, Sh128.4 billion will go to the Ministry of Defence, Sh46.4 billion to the National Intelligence Service, and Sh122. 2 billion for the police and prison services.

The Treasury CS said that Sh10.7 billion will go towards the leasing of police motor vehicles and Sh1 billion for the police modernization program.

An additional Sh1 billion will finance the National Communication and Surveillance System and Sh335 million will be used for the equipment of the National Forensic Laboratory.

Other proposed allocations include; Sh4.8 billion for the medical insurance for police and prison service, 2.3 billion for the group personal insurance for police and prison and Sh1 billion for the national integrated identity management system.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

US Embassy Announces Expanded Waiver Program for Non-immigrant Visas

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 16 – The United States Embassy in Nairobi announced Friday that it had expanded the Interview Waiver Program for nonimmigrant visas...

22 mins ago

Kenya

DP Gachagua meets Raila at Mombasa airport

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has held a rare meeting with Azimio leader Raila Odinga, days after the long-time Opposition...

27 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto to chair Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 -President William Ruto is Friday expected to chair the Kenya Kwanza Alliance parliamentary group meeting that is set to deliberate...

47 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome Gazettes 123 Judges and Magistrates to Hear Poll Petitions

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 16 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted Judges and Magistrates to hear election petitions arising from last month’s General Election....

1 hour ago

Kenya

Shame on Judiciary, we can lead one million march to take them home, Raila says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has lashed out at the Judiciary for what he termed as ‘issuing...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua hits out at DCI, says officers abuse positions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) saying officers there have been...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Concern as forced labor becomes prevalent with nearly 4 in a thousand people enslaved

Women and girls account for 11.8 million of those in forced labor. More than 3.3 million of all those in forced labor are children.

21 hours ago

Kenya

Karua: I will not be silenced, this is not my first time outside govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has assured that she will not be silenced as she settles in the opposition...

21 hours ago