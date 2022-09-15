President Ruto’s portraits available at Uchumi House for Sh300 – Oguna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has announced that President William Ruto’s portraits are now available and Kenyans willing to acquire one will be charged Sh300.

Oguna indicated that Kenyans can pick up the portrait from the Department of Information at 5th floor, Uchumi House, Aga Khan Walk, Nairobi.

He said offices and individuals at the county and sub-county levels can get their copies from County and Sub-county Information Officers.

“We wish to inform our people that presidential portraits are now available. A token fee of Kshs 300 is charged for each portrait,” Oguna stated.

Following his inauguration on Tuesday, the government released President Ruto’s official portrait that will be used during his term.

As is the tradition, portraits of former President Uhuru Kenyatta were replaced with those of Ruto in major government buildings such as the State House.

Consequently, various institutions and business enterprises followed suit in implementing the tradition that dates back to the 60s.

President Ruto’s portrait has the Kenyan flag in the background – a design that mirrors a tradition adopted by American presidents since 1961.

In a break from tradition, President Ruto becomes the first head of state in Kenya to have the flag as part of his official portrait, whose quality is also the first three-dimensional (3D) model.