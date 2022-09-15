Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto's portrait. /PSCU

Kenya

President Ruto’s portraits available at Uchumi House for Sh300 – Oguna

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has announced that President William Ruto’s portraits are now available and Kenyans willing to acquire one will be charged Sh300.

Oguna indicated that Kenyans can pick up the portrait  from the Department of Information at 5th floor, Uchumi House, Aga Khan Walk, Nairobi. 

He said offices and individuals at the county and sub-county levels can get their copies from County and Sub-county Information Officers.

“We wish to inform our people that presidential portraits are now available. A token fee of Kshs 300 is charged for each portrait,” Oguna stated.

Following his inauguration on Tuesday, the government released President Ruto’s official portrait that will be used during his term.

As is the tradition, portraits of former President Uhuru Kenyatta were replaced with those of Ruto in major government buildings such as the State House.

Consequently, various institutions and business enterprises followed suit in implementing the tradition that dates back to the 60s.

President Ruto’s portrait has the Kenyan flag in the background – a design that mirrors a tradition adopted by American presidents since 1961.

In a break from tradition, President Ruto becomes the first head of state in Kenya to have the flag as part of his official portrait, whose quality is also the first three-dimensional (3D) model.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

I’ll serve you all whether you voted for me or not: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto, who took over office on Tuesday, has pledged to serve all Kenyans irrespective of who they...

2 days ago

Kenya

Govt trying hard to break deadlock between millers, retailers – Oguna

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 5 – The government has assured Kenyans that there will be enough unga on the shelves in the coming days. Government...

August 5, 2022

AGRICULTURE

President Kenyatta not to blame for high cost of living – Oguna

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta over the high cost of living currently being witnessed in...

July 7, 2022

Kenya

2,200 people died in road accidents between Jan and June – Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The government now says that as of June 27, 2,200 lives had been lost across the country due to...

July 1, 2022

Kenya

Kenya protests move by US to list it as signatory to Declaration promoting free internet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – The government has protested a move by the United States to list Kenya as a signatory to Declaration for...

April 29, 2022

FOOD INSECURITY

Cash transfers to support people in ASALs exceeded Sh1bn in Jan: Oguna

Through a press release to the media, the Government Spokesperson, Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said each beneficiary received Sh3,000 as emergency relief and the...

March 16, 2022

Capital Health

Oguna says directive on the unvaccinated in force, to only access web-based services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Tuesday said the government will withhold services for yet to be vaccinated citizens as...

December 21, 2021

Kenya

Govt to appeal court verdict invalidating Huduma Namba roll out

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – The government will challenge the invalidation of Huduma Namba roll out by the High Court on Thursday. The government,...

October 15, 2021