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Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed Museveni’s attendance, welcoming the Ugandan leader to Nairobi/FILE/PPU

Africa

Museveni among leaders expected at Nairobi Infrastructure Financing Summit

Leaders including Museveni and Ruto gather in Nairobi for Africa We Build Summit 2026 to address Africa’s infrastructure financing gap and investment strategies.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is among a host of high-profile leaders, policymakers, and investors expected in Nairobi this week for the Africa We Build Summit 2026, as Africa intensifies efforts to close its widening infrastructure financing gap.

The summit, hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) in partnership with the Government of Kenya, will run from April 23 to 24 and will bring together heads of state, ministers, development finance institutions, and private sector leaders to explore strategies for scaling up infrastructure investment across the continent.

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Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed Museveni’s attendance, welcoming the Ugandan leader to Nairobi.

President William Samoei Ruto is expected to deliver the keynote address at the forum, which is themed “Infrastructure as the Engine of Industrialisation.”

Organisers say the summit is designed to move beyond policy dialogue toward actionable commitments, focusing on unlocking capital, improving project execution, and harmonising regulatory frameworks across African markets.

“This year’s theme reflects a practical focus: turning proven infrastructure priorities into investable opportunities, scalable projects and tangible outcomes,” AFC said ahead of the meeting, emphasising the urgency of coordinated efforts to address Africa’s infrastructure deficit.

Discussions will centre on large-scale infrastructure delivery, including regional trade and industrial corridors, capital mobilisation, risk mitigation strategies, and policy alignment.

Delegates are also expected to explore the shift from isolated projects to integrated, corridor-based systems aimed at accelerating industrialisation across Africa.

The forum comes amid growing concern over Africa’s infrastructure financing gap, with stakeholders calling for innovative funding models and deeper collaboration between governments, development finance institutions, and private investors.

With a balance sheet of nearly $20 billion, AFC is positioning itself as a key convener of capital and expertise, leveraging its experience in structuring de-risked infrastructure investments to support bankable, scalable projects across the continent.

East Africa is expected to feature prominently in the discussions, with the region viewed as a critical testing ground for cross-border infrastructure and industrial transformation initiatives.

Organisers say participants will also focus on practical conditions needed to accelerate infrastructure delivery at scale, including strengthening regional connectivity, improving project preparation, and expanding access to affordable financing.

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