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NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – President William Ruto has officially awarded university charters to the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), elevating the two institutions to full university status in a move aimed at strengthening Kenya’s higher education and research capacity.

The announcement was made on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, during a formal ceremony that marked a significant milestone in the country’s education sector.

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The elevation of KAIST is expected to enhance Kenya’s focus on advanced science, technology, and innovation-driven education, aligning with the country’s broader goal of becoming a regional knowledge and technology hub.

Similarly, KEMRI’s transition into a university is set to reinforce medical research, public health training, and scientific innovation, building on its long-standing role as a leading research institution in Africa.

Strengthening higher education sector

President Ruto emphasized the importance of expanding and strengthening Kenya’s university system to meet growing demand for higher education and to support national development priorities.

The new charters are part of ongoing reforms in the education sector aimed at improving research output, expanding access to specialized training, and enhancing global competitiveness of Kenyan institutions.

The move is expected to create new opportunities for postgraduate training, research collaboration, and innovation partnerships both locally and internationally.

Education stakeholders have described the development as a major boost for Kenya’s ambition to position itself as a leader in science, technology, and medical research on the continent.

The awarding of charters to KAIST and KEMRI marks a new chapter in Kenya’s higher education landscape, expanding the country’s capacity for advanced learning and specialized research.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – President William Ruto has officially awarded university charters to the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), elevating the two institutions to full university status in a move aimed at strengthening Kenya’s higher education and research capacity.

The announcement was made on Thursday at State House, Nairobi, during a formal ceremony that marked a significant milestone in the country’s education sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The elevation of KAIST is expected to enhance Kenya’s focus on advanced science, technology, and innovation-driven education, aligning with the country’s broader goal of becoming a regional knowledge and technology hub.

Similarly, KEMRI’s transition into a university is set to reinforce medical research, public health training, and scientific innovation, building on its long-standing role as a leading research institution in Africa.

Strengthening higher education sector

President Ruto emphasized the importance of expanding and strengthening Kenya’s university system to meet growing demand for higher education and to support national development priorities.

The new charters are part of ongoing reforms in the education sector aimed at improving research output, expanding access to specialized training, and enhancing global competitiveness of Kenyan institutions.

The move is expected to create new opportunities for postgraduate training, research collaboration, and innovation partnerships both locally and internationally.

Education stakeholders have described the development as a major boost for Kenya’s ambition to position itself as a leader in science, technology, and medical research on the continent.

The awarding of charters to KAIST and KEMRI marks a new chapter in Kenya’s higher education landscape, expanding the country’s capacity for advanced learning and specialized research.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
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