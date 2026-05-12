Ruto at Africa Forward Summit: Africa Must End Dependence on Aid and Demand Equal Global Voice

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – President William Ruto has called on African nations to take greater control of their development financing and reduce reliance on foreign aid and unsustainable borrowing, saying the continent must assert its rightful place in global decision-making.

Speaking at the Africa Forward Summit on Tuesday, which brought together heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron, global investors, and policy leaders, President Ruto said Africa can no longer remain a passive participant in international systems where key decisions are made without its equal voice.

He emphasized that recognition of Africa as a full and equal partner in global governance must not be delayed, warning that continued exclusion undermines both fairness and global stability.

Ruto noted that the world is undergoing significant transformations driven by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, climate pressures, and shifting trade systems, arguing that fragmentation and isolation are not viable solutions to shared global challenges.

Instead, he urged African countries to rethink their economic models and strengthen domestic resource mobilisation, investment strategies, and regional cooperation in order to secure long-term development.

He further called for Africa to position itself as a central player in the global economy rather than a peripheral beneficiary of external assistance, stressing the need for sustainable financing mechanisms that reflect the continent’s growing population and economic potential.

The President’s remarks come amid ongoing debates over global financial reforms and Africa’s push for greater representation in international institutions.