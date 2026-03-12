Court suspends NTSA’s Instant Fines system after in urgent case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily suspended the National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) newly launched Instant Fines Traffic Management System following an urgent petition filed by legal advocacy group Sheria Mtaani.

The case, HCCHRPET/E165/2026, is set for mention on April 9, 2026, while the government has been ordered to respond by March 20.

The petitioners, Sheria Mtaani and Shadrack Wambui, argue that the automated system infringes on motorists’ rights and requires urgent judicial review.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued a conservatory order restraining NTSA, the State Law Office, and related parties from issuing, demanding, or enforcing any traffic penalties generated through automated or algorithm-based systems until the matter is fully heard.

The court restrained NTSA “both jointly and severally, and whether by themselves, their officers, agents, related entities, or any person acting under their authority or together with them in a multi-agency framework, from issuing, generating, demanding, or enforcing instant or automated traffic penalties.”

The gag specifically forbids producation of instant fines “through algorithmic or other automated decision-making systems and/or implementing or further implementing the impugned Instant Fines Traffic Management System.”

The court also directed all parties to exchange copies of the application, petition, and court order by March 13, with rejoinders due by March 27.

The hearing will explore proposals for expedited determination of the case within 90 days, if feasible.

March 9 launch

NTSA launched the suspended system on March 9, 2026, as part of a government initiative to strengthen road safety and reduce corruption in traffic enforcement.

The platform automatically sends traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists, with fines payable through KCB Bank within seven days.

NTSA had emphasized that the fully automated system would ensure transparency and efficiency by eliminating human intervention in issuing penalties. Motorists failing to settle fines on time would face interest charges, and access to NTSA services would be blocked until outstanding penalties are cleared.

The rollout followed a directive from President William Ruto on March 2, instructing the Ministry of Transport and NTSA to implement the program within a month and install surveillance cameras in major urban centers.

During a National Council on the Administration of Justice meeting, the President criticized delays in road safety reforms and urged swift action.

“This system removes direct interactions between motorists and traffic officers, helping to curb bribery,” President Ruto said, adding that the initiative is part of broader plans to revise the Traffic Act, introduce administrative penalties, and establish a demerit point system for driving licences, reducing reliance on lengthy court processes for minor traffic offences.

Kenya continues to face a growing road safety crisis, with over 4,000 annual fatalities on its roads.

In 2025, 5,009 deaths were recorded, up from previous years. Road accidents are estimated to cost the economy around Sh450 billion annually, roughly 5 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The government is also exploring further digital reforms, including integrating traffic enforcement systems with law enforcement, prosecutors, and the judiciary, deploying body-worn cameras for traffic officers, and strengthening anti-bribery measures.