Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Justice Bahati Mwamuye/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends NTSA’s Instant Fines system after in urgent case

The case, HCCHRPET/E165/2026, is set for mention on April 9, 2026, while the government has been ordered to respond by March 20.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily suspended the National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) newly launched Instant Fines Traffic Management System following an urgent petition filed by legal advocacy group Sheria Mtaani.

The case, HCCHRPET/E165/2026, is set for mention on April 9, 2026, while the government has been ordered to respond by March 20.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The petitioners, Sheria Mtaani and Shadrack Wambui, argue that the automated system infringes on motorists’ rights and requires urgent judicial review.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued a conservatory order restraining NTSA, the State Law Office, and related parties from issuing, demanding, or enforcing any traffic penalties generated through automated or algorithm-based systems until the matter is fully heard.

The court restrained NTSA “both jointly and severally, and whether by themselves, their officers, agents, related entities, or any person acting under their authority or together with them in a multi-agency framework, from issuing, generating, demanding, or enforcing instant or automated traffic penalties.”

The gag specifically forbids producation of instant fines “through algorithmic or other automated decision-making systems and/or implementing or further implementing the impugned Instant Fines Traffic Management System.”

The court also directed all parties to exchange copies of the application, petition, and court order by March 13, with rejoinders due by March 27.

The hearing will explore proposals for expedited determination of the case within 90 days, if feasible.

March 9 launch

NTSA launched the suspended system on March 9, 2026, as part of a government initiative to strengthen road safety and reduce corruption in traffic enforcement.

The platform automatically sends traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists, with fines payable through KCB Bank within seven days.

NTSA rolls out instant traffic fines system with SMS alerts to motorists

NTSA had emphasized that the fully automated system would ensure transparency and efficiency by eliminating human intervention in issuing penalties. Motorists failing to settle fines on time would face interest charges, and access to NTSA services would be blocked until outstanding penalties are cleared.

The rollout followed a directive from President William Ruto on March 2, instructing the Ministry of Transport and NTSA to implement the program within a month and install surveillance cameras in major urban centers.

During a National Council on the Administration of Justice meeting, the President criticized delays in road safety reforms and urged swift action.

“This system removes direct interactions between motorists and traffic officers, helping to curb bribery,” President Ruto said, adding that the initiative is part of broader plans to revise the Traffic Act, introduce administrative penalties, and establish a demerit point system for driving licences, reducing reliance on lengthy court processes for minor traffic offences.

Kenya continues to face a growing road safety crisis, with over 4,000 annual fatalities on its roads.

In 2025, 5,009 deaths were recorded, up from previous years. Road accidents are estimated to cost the economy around Sh450 billion annually, roughly 5 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The government is also exploring further digital reforms, including integrating traffic enforcement systems with law enforcement, prosecutors, and the judiciary, deploying body-worn cameras for traffic officers, and strengthening anti-bribery measures.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Police recover 13 stolen cows in Laikipia security operation

A multi-agency security operation in Laikipia County has recovered 13 cows stolen from Segera Location, as authorities intensify a broader crackdown on banditry in...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Murkomen convenes education summit in Iten to address poor school performance

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen will host the inaugural Elgeyo-Marakwet Elimu Conference in Iten, bringing together 2,500 stakeholders to address poor academic performance and promote...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA issues traffic advisory ahead of Safari Rally as fans head to Naivasha

KeNHA has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Safari Rally in Naivasha, warning motorists to expect heavy congestion and recommending alternative routes from...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Homa Bay County establishes EACC-backed corruption prevention committees

EACC has partnered with Homa Bay County to establish corruption prevention committees aimed at strengthening accountability, transparency, and ethical governance in county institutions.

3 hours ago

air pollution

NEMA launches real-time digital platform to monitor industrial pollution

NEMA has launched KOCEMS, a real-time digital system using IoT sensors and AI analytics to monitor industrial emissions and strengthen environmental compliance nationwide.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Aga Khan University Surgery Residency Programme Earns First Global Accreditation in Kenya

The ACGME-I sets internationally recognised standards for postgraduate medical training, requiring structured supervision, detailed case tracking, patient safety systems, and independent periodic review.

14 hours ago

Top stories

Arsenal Sends Memorabilia to Honour Late Raila who was an ardent fan

The parcel bore a message reading “Arsenal remembers Raila Odinga,” noting that the memorabilia had been dispatched from London to Nairobi in tribute to...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Nyoro claims NTSA Sh42b camera plan is Ruto’s ‘money scheme’

“If Kenyans knew the kind of things that happen every day in our country, they would not wait even one more day,” Nyoro said.

14 hours ago