Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ken Ngondi who is being fronted for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker post by ODM. /COURTESY

Kenya

Ken Ngondi cleared to contest for Nairobi County Assembly Speaker post

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Azimio One Kenya Coalition party has fronted Ken Ngondi as their candidate for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker post.

On Monday, Ngondi confirmed that he had been cleared to take part in the contest, after presenting the necessary documentation to the Assembly Clerk.

Ngondi said he is confident of a win, even as he mobilized members ahead of Speaker’s election on Thursday.

“All we are waiting for is success and I leave the rest to the Members of the Nairobi County Assembly to make a right choice,” he stated.

Ngondi banks on his experience having served as a deputy speaker at the Nairobi County Assembly between 2013-2017, he also served as a councilor and chairman of the Public Health Committee.

He also committed to abiding by the law while executing his mandate, if elected Speaker.

“What I can promise on Nairobi MCAs and residents is that I will confine myself within the stipulated laws,” he said.

Azimio One Kenya MCAs exuded confidence that Ngondi will win, arguing that he is experienced and that they have the numbers.

“We are confident Ngondi will win, he served as Deputy speaker and as at now oour members are intact,” stated Mabatini MCA Wilfred Odalo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“With a super majority of a margin of 14 we are sure of a win and Ken Ngondi will be elected first round,” stated Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party forms the majority in the Assembly and banks on their numbers to produce the Speaker, Majority leader, Majority Chief Whip, and Budget and Finance Committee leadership.

The coalition party won 44 seats out of the 85 wards in the city, where ODM has 35 MCAs, Jubilee 6 and Wiper 4.

Two MCAs were elected as independent.

President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has 35 MCAs at the Assembly.

Ngondi will be facing off with the immediate former Speaker Benson Mutura who is  the Kenya Kwanza candidate.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Why Ruto’s hustler fund will be a game changer in Kenya’s economy

I have written about it before, only that during the campaign period we were a lot more critical of the different political formations’ promises....

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio picks Kilifi’s Madzayo as its Senate Minority Leader, Kitui’s Wambua deputy

Azimio's Parliamentary Group meeting resolved to have Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo serve as the Senate Minority Whip having served as Deputy Majority Leader in the third...

September 17, 2022

ASSUMPTION

21-gun salute as Ruto’s Presidential standard unveiled (VIDEO)

September 13, 2022

ASSUMPTION

Uhuru hands over Instruments of Power to President Ruto (VIDEO)

September 13, 2022

ASSUMPTION

Ruto sworn in as the 5th President of Kenya (VIDEO)

September 13, 2022

Top stories

Ruto, the hustler who beat all odds to become Kenya’s 5th president

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – William Samoei Ruto will be sworn in Tuesday as Kenya’s fifth president, after beating all odds to win the...

September 12, 2022

Top stories

Mutahi Ngunyi ready for Ruto presidency after clearing from State House

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, who was one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, says he is now ready for President-Elect...

September 9, 2022

Top stories

Ruto outsmarted us, Atwoli says in swallowing the bitter pill

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Workers union leader Francis Atwoli, who heavily campaigned against President-Elect William Ruto has swallowed the bitter pill and asked...

September 9, 2022