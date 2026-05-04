Ichung’wah Hits Back at Kang’ata, Over ‘Deceitful Politics, Denies Exerting Political Pressure

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has publicly rebuked Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, accusing him of hypocrisy and warning him against dragging his name into what he termed “deceitful politics.”

In a statement, Ichung’wah dismissed claims by Kang’ata that he had been exerting political pressure on him, insisting that his previous remarks were made openly and were meant to call out inconsistencies in the governor’s conduct.

“What is it I am hearing that you claim I have been pressuring you? I said what I said to you at Kenneth Matiba Hospital in public — not to exert pressure but to call out the hypocrisy I saw in your engagements,” Ichung’wah said.

The Majority Leader suggested that the two had a long

history, referencing a past meeting in Lavington during a politically sensitive period, which he said would better qualify as “pressure.”

“Remember our Lavington meeting at the time of impeachment? That is what would constitute exerting pressure — the kind of pressure you were exerting to be named Deputy President,” he stated.

Ichung’wah accused Kang’ata of engaging in opportunistic politics, maintaining that his position on the governor’s ambitions and conduct had remained unchanged.

“I gave you my piece of mind on your candidature and the politics of hypocrisy that I read in your quest. I am still of the same view today,” he added.

He further cautioned Kang’ata against invoking his name in political maneuvering linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, alleging that the governor was attempting to gain favor and edge out competitors.

“Desist from name dropping my name to please Gachagua to drop your competitors. Pay the ransoms he demands if you desire to be his candidate,” Ichung’wah said.

In an apparent escalation, Ichung’wah hinted at undisclosed details from their past dealings, warning Kang’ata against further provocation.

“My brother, do you really want me to disclose to the people of Murang’a full details of our Lavington meeting, including what you did with Murang’a resources? It is not in your interest,” he said.

The remarks come in the wake of Kang’ata’s announcement that he will not seek re-election on the ticket of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), citing “honest differences” over policy priorities such as manufacturing, health, and education.

Kang’ata said his decision followed unsuccessful efforts to push for greater focus on socio-economic development within the party, despite engaging President William Ruto in direct discussions.

“After careful reflection, I have to state that come 2027, I will not defend my seat on the current party ticket,” he said, adding that he would announce his next political move at a later date.

The governor also cited mounting political pressure during presidential visits to Murang’a, including calls to publicly endorse government programmes — claims that appear to have triggered Ichung’wah’s response.

Despite the fallout, Kang’ata maintained he would remain in UDA for the remainder of his term and continue cooperating with the national government.