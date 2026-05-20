Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gachagua argued that government officials were themselves responsible for escalating tensions in the country/Rigathi Gachagua

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua denies radicalisation claims, says taxes and BRT rollout to blame

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of “radicalising” Kenyans through economic policies, fuel price hikes, and transport reforms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of fuelling public anger and “radicalising” Kenyans through its handling of the economy, transport sector policies, and alleged human rights abuses.

Speaking during a televised address from the United Kingdom, Gachagua responded to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar, who had questioned why Kenyans were angry with President William Ruto amid rising fuel prices and anti-government protests.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gachagua argued that government officials were themselves responsible for escalating tensions in the country.

“I want to say Hassan Omar, you are the ones radicalising the people of Kenya,” he said.

He specifically criticised proposals linked to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems and commuter rail expansion, arguing that such plans threatened the livelihoods of thousands employed in the matatu industry.

“When you ask Chirchir to kill the matatu industry and replace it with BRT buses, what are you doing? That is radicalisation,” Gachagua said.

“The matatu industry employs many people. Many Kenyans have invested in the matatu industry. You are issuing a public statement asking the Minister for Transport to kill the matatu industry and replace it with BRT.”

He said the proposals had angered matatu owners, drivers, conductors and other workers who depend on the sector for their livelihoods.

“You are actually radicalising the matatu owners, the drivers, the touts, and all the people who make a living from the matatu industry,” he added.

‘Unreasonable taxes’

Gachagua also accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of burdening Kenyans through heavy taxation, delayed payment of pending bills, and alleged corruption.

“He has levied taxes that are unreasonable to the people of Kenya. He has refused to pay pending bills to the people of Kenya. Their properties are being auctioned,” Gachagua claimed, referring to President Ruto.

“He has made bribery a way of life. He is mocking Kenyans by displaying millions of shillings in public when people have no food to put on the table.”

The former Deputy President further criticised Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over what he termed a pattern of blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta for current national challenges.

“For the record, Uhuru Kenyatta is not the President of Kenya. William Ruto is the President of Kenya. The buck stops with him,” Gachagua said.

He defended Kenyatta’s tenure, saying the former president handed over a functioning state with stable education, healthcare, and security systems.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta handed over a country that was working. Four years down the line, there is no country,” he said.

Legitimate concerns

Gachagua also referenced recent fuel protests, arguing that Kenyans had legitimate grievances due to sharp increases in fuel prices under the current administration.

“When Uhuru Kenyatta was president, fuel went only to Sh135. We are now over Sh240. The people of Kenya know the difference,” he said.

His remarks came after UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar warned that action would be taken against Gachagua if investigations linked him to recent anti-fuel protests that left at least four people dead and hundreds injured.

“This is no joke; this country cannot continue this way recklessly,” Omar said.

“If Riggy G breaks the law and the arms of the law point at him, we will arrest him.”

Omar defended the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying it had initiated development projects and moved to modernise the transport sector through investments in commuter rail and BRT systems.

He also questioned why demonstrators could not wait until the 2027 General Election to express dissatisfaction with the government.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Fuel Crisis Exposes Kenya Kwanza’s Policy Contradictions and Economic Failures

Kenyans will remember that not too long ago, President Ruto dismissed the Uhuru Kenyatta administration’s explanation that global disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya rules out blanket Ebola quarantines as MoH rolls out risk-based screening

Kenya has ruled out blanket quarantines in its Ebola response, opting for enhanced risk-based screening and online passenger surveillance as authorities intensify preparedness measures...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS restricts comments amid backlash over statement denying arrest of Nairobi OCS

The National Police Service is facing backlash after dismissing reports on the arrest and possible arraignment of Nairobi Central OCS Dishen Ongoya, despite earlier...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya activates KNPHI-led Ebola response amid outbreaks in DRC, Uganda

Kenya has intensified Ebola preparedness measures through a KNPHI-led response framework following the Bundibugyo strain outbreak in Uganda and DRC, with enhanced surveillance, laboratory...

3 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC to clear Ol Kalou By-Election Aspirants on May 25-26

The Commission called on all aspirants to ensure they meet the constitutional and statutory requirements before submitting their nomination papers.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Orengo Calls for Urgent Probe Into Alleged Police Brutality During Anti-Govt Protests

Orengo condemned what he described as targeted attacks on journalists and protesters.

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kibera Court Releases 220 Fuel Protest Suspects on Sh5,000 Cash Bail Each

The alleged actions disrupted movement along one of the city’s busiest roads during demonstrations over the rising cost of fuel and the high cost...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Reaffirms One China Policy After WHO Assembly Rejects Taiwan Observer Bid for 10th Straight Year

Sing’oei reiterated Kenya’s position in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China after the...

18 hours ago