Ruto’s UDA wins big in Narok, Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party scored a major political victory after winning all the by-elections held on Thursday in Narok, Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, strengthening President William Ruto’s grip ahead of the 2027 political battle.

The clean sweep saw UDA candidates clinch the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat, Endo Ward and Porro Ward positions in contests closely watched as a test of the ruling party’s popularity.

In the biggest race of the day, David Kipsang Keter of UDA was declared the winner of the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-election after garnering 18,266 votes.

Caleb Gekonde, the returning officer for the constituency, announced that Vincent Kibet Rotich of the DCP party came second with 10,760 votes.

Out of the 44,353 registered voters, 29,538 cast their ballots, translating to a voter turnout of 66.6 percent.

“The candidate David Kipsang Keter having attained the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the duly elected Member of National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency,” the returning officer announced.

UDA also dominated the ward by-elections in Elgeyo Marakwet and Samburu counties.

In Endo Ward, Festus Korir Kiprop of UDA won the seat with 4,475 votes, defeating Shadrack Kosgei Chelang’a of the NDP party who garnered 752 votes.

Dominic Leparmarai, the returning officer for the Endo Ward by-election, confirmed the results after the completion of vote tallying.

The by-election attracted a voter turnout of 36.59 percent after 5,260 voters cast their ballots out of the 14,361 registered voters.

In Samburu County’s Porro Ward, Daniel Lolngojine of UDA emerged victorious after securing 2,328 votes.

His closest challenger, Josphat Jumani Leleur of KANU, managed 1,036 votes.

Returning officer Sophina Leleruk said 4,194 voters participated in the exercise out of the 6,358 registered voters, representing a voter turnout of 65.96 percent.

The victories are expected to hand UDA fresh political momentum as parties begin positioning themselves for the 2027 General Election.

The results are also likely to be interpreted as a confidence boost for President Ruto’s administration at a time when the political landscape remains highly competitive.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said the by-election results have been made available to the public through its online results portal.