Martin Wanyonyi./ COURTESY

August Elections

Webuye East MP elect Wanyonyi becomes first person with albinism to be elected in Kenya

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 11- Martin Wanyonyi of Ford Kenya has become the first person with albinism to be elected through the ballot in Kenya, after clinching the Webuye East Parliamentary seat.

Wanyonyi garnered a total of 12,864 votes, followed by Wanjala Iyaya of DAP-K with 5,383 votes.

Addressing the press after being declared the winner, Wanyonyi thanked Webuye East constituents for believing in him, adding that he is ready and determined to deliver as per their expectations.

“This election is historic because it’s the first time that a person with albinism has been elected through the vote. I want to assure the people of Webuye East that I will deliver on my promises,” stated Wanyonyi.

Other polled include Caro Buyela of Jubilee 4680 votes, Aggrrey Namisi 4548, Job Chelongo 1801 votes, Noah Chiuli 899 votes and Ainea Muyundo 484 votes.

