Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi addressed a forum attended by more than 350 NG-CDF officials from 33 constituencies across Kakamega County, Bungoma County, and Busia County/EACC

EACC warns NG-CDF officials against corruption, cites 67 ongoing investigations

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission urges NG-CDF managers to uphold integrity and transparency in fund management, citing 67 ongoing corruption investigations across constituencies in Western Kenya.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has urged managers and committee members of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) to strictly adhere to principles of integrity, transparency and legal compliance in the management of public funds.

Speaking on behalf of EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, the commission’s Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi warned that corruption within devolved funds continues to undermine development at the grassroots.

Ngumbi addressed a forum attended by more than 350 NG-CDF officials from 33 constituencies across Kakamega County, Bungoma County, and Busia County.

“There is no doubt that while Kenyan devolved funds, including NG-CDF, have registered tremendous transformation at the grassroots level, these funds have also been infiltrated by corrupt elements who see them as avenues for self-enrichment through looting,” Ngumbi said.

The commission noted that corruption within the NG-CDF programme ranges from procurement fraud and ghost projects to outright misuse of public funds, practices it says erode public trust and undermine development outcomes.

According to the anti-graft agency, 67 investigations related to NG-CDF corruption are currently ongoing, with cases at different stages within the criminal justice system.

EACC reiterated that it is intensifying efforts in corruption prevention, enforcement and asset recovery to safeguard public resources and ensure the fund delivers meaningful impact to communities.

The forum was convened to strengthen governance practices among NG-CDF officials and enhance oversight mechanisms to curb misuse of funds at the constituency level.

