NAIROBI, Kenya August 9 – Here is Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wacjakoya and his wife Meller Luchiri when they turned up to vote in Matungu on August 9.

Wajakoyah experienced challenges voting after the KIEMS kit in his Matungu constituency failed, but he eventually voted shortly before 1pm.

