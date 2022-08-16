Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

World

Gladys Wanga urges Azimio supporters to pray for Raila after presidential race loss

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Incoming Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga has urged Azimio La Umoja supporters to pray for presidential candidate Raila Odinga follogin his loss to his main rival William Ruto.

In a statement on her twitter handle, Wanga also expressed her disappointment over the results. 

“I am aware that many of you are currently hurting and struggling with disappointment and lack of clarity over what happened yesterday. As a strong supporter of Baba, I share your disappointment. I am hurt at a very personal level,” she stated.

She however urged the coalition’s supporters to stay calm, “soldier on with their support for Odinga and pray for him.”

“let’s stand firmly behind Baba and pray for him,” she stated.

She indicated that the Azimio team was deliberating the way forward, hinting at a possible petition against the presidential results.

“Our very able legal team has assured us that the irregularities, the election malpractices and the lack of transparency with which Chairman Wafula Chebukati conducted the Commission’s business are so glaring that yesterday’s declaration cannot stand,” she said.

Also read:

Raila to address the nation at 2.00pm following presidential race loss
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

PHOTO: Supreme Court ready for presidential petitions

The Supreme Court has made elaborate plans to receive any petition against Monday’s declaration by the electoral commission on final presidential results. The results...

36 mins ago

Kenya

Raila to address the nation at 2.00pm following presidential race loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is set to address the nation today following his...

47 mins ago

Kenya

Chebukati gazettes Ruto as duly elected President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has gazetted William Ruto as the duly elected president. Through...

56 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Police keep guard in Kondele as businesses remain shut following protests

John Ochieng, a matatu tout at Kondele said they are waiting for a word from Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate who...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Museveni, Buhari, Ramaphosa among leaders congratulating President-Elect Ruto

Museveni announced on Tuesday that he had contacted Ruto on phone Monday night and reassured the President-Elect of his support.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Missing IEBC Returning officer found dead in Loitoktok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The missing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer for Embakasi East constituency has been found dead. Daniel...

3 hours ago

World

Kenya on edge after Ruto wins narrow election victory

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 16 – Kenyans were on Tuesday braced for a potential period of uncertainty after William Ruto was proclaimed winner of the...

3 hours ago

August Elections

US Embassy lauds IEBC for conducting orderly polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The United States Embassy in Kenya has lauded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) “for organizing a peaceful...

3 hours ago