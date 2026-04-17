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Stabex Chair Jackson Kiplimo Sues Gachagua Over Fuel Sector Allegations

The complainants accuse Gachagua of suggesting that Stabex International and Gulf Energy were being used as intermediaries in a G2G petroleum import framework allegedly tied to President William Ruto.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been taken to court in a defamation case arising from alleged public remarks linking Stabex International Limited and other oil firms to controversial petroleum import arrangements.

The case, filed at the High Court, has been brought by Stabex International Limited chair Jackson Kiplimo and two affiliated companies, who claim that Gachagua made false statements that damaged their reputation and business credibility.

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According to court filings, the complainants accuse Gachagua of suggesting that Stabex International and Gulf Energy were being used as intermediaries in a government-to-government (G2G) petroleum import framework allegedly tied to President William Ruto.

The suit further states that the alleged remarks were made on April 5, 2026, during a public gathering at AIPCA Gakoe Church in Kiambu County, where Gachagua is said to have alleged that the Head of State had benefited financially from the petroleum sector through the companies, claiming profits exceeding Sh1.5 trillion since taking office.

He is also accused of alleging that senior officials at the Kenya Pipeline Company and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) were involved in parallel fuel importation arrangements conducted without presidential knowledge.

The plaintiffs argue that the statements portrayed them as participants in unlawful business activities, thereby harming their reputation, operations, and commercial standing in the oil industry.

They insist that Stabex International is a legitimate oil marketing company operating across East Africa, with more than 200 fuel stations and several depots supplying regional markets.

Kiplimo has also denied any claims suggesting that he or his company act as proxies for political figures, including the President.

Court documents show that the plaintiffs issued a demand letter to Gachagua on April 9, 2026, requesting a public apology and retraction. They allege that no response was received, prompting the legal action.

They are now seeking general and exemplary damages, as well as a permanent injunction restraining Gachagua from repeating the alleged statements.

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