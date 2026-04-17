Kindiki Declares End of Banditry in Baringo, Credits Security Stability for New Development Projects

BARINGO, Kenya Apr 17 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said that security has significantly improved in Baringo County, stating that banditry has been largely contained, allowing the government to shift its focus toward development.

Speaking during a development tour in Mogotio, Baringo County, Kindiki said areas that were previously affected by insecurity have now stabilised, enabling residents who had fled to return and normal activities to resume.

He credited coordinated efforts between security agencies and local leaders for restoring order in the region.

“Baringo was once notorious for banditry, especially in the southern parts, but the situation has now stabilised. People have returned home and normalcy has been restored,” he said.

Kindiki added that the government is now prioritising development projects, noting that improved security has opened the door for increased investment in infrastructure and public services.

He said several projects are ongoing across the county, including roads, electricity connections, and agricultural support programmes.

The Deputy President highlighted the ongoing construction of the Mogotio–Lake Bogoria–Kapkitur–Kisanana–Kamukunji road, a 78-kilometre project valued at Sh3.7 billion, saying it is expected to boost local trade and economic activity.

He further noted that a total of 854 kilometres of roads are under construction across Baringo at a cost of Sh32 billion, describing the county as a major beneficiary of the national road expansion programme.

On electrification, Kindiki said projects worth Sh712 million are underway to expand power access across the county, targeting thousands of additional households.

In Mogotio Constituency alone, he said 17 last-mile connectivity projects are ongoing, expected to connect more than 10,000 households at a cost of Sh145 million.

He also announced that the government is working to stabilise fuel prices through policy interventions, dismissing demonstrations as an ineffective solution.

“The increase in fuel prices is a global issue. The solution lies in policy, not protests,” he said, adding that the government has already reduced VAT on fuel from 16% to 8% as part of efforts to ease pressure on consumers.

Kindiki further revealed that the government has cleared Sh177 billion in pending bills dating back to 2020, saying this has helped stabilise the economy and support contractors.

He urged residents to register as voters, saying participation in elections is key to shaping leadership and development priorities.

The Deputy President also encouraged contractors to deliver quality work and involve local communities in ongoing projects.

He concluded by expressing optimism that ongoing government programmes will further transform Baringo’s economy and improve living standards.