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Police Constable Victor Mwaka Mwashi, who had been on sick leave, was discovered by his sister in his home located approximately six kilometres east of Muthangari Police Station/Illustration

crime

Two Arrested as Police Recover Stolen Gun in Rongai

DCI officers recovered a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a quantity of gun oil during the search at the suspects’ house.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Detectives in Kajiado North have arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm that had earlier been stolen from a police officer.

The operation, carried out jointly by DCI officers and police from Ngong Police Station, targeted Kware and Mandazi Road areas in Rongai town.

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The suspects aged 54, and 49 respectively, were arrested following an intelligence-led crackdown.

DCI officers recovered a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a quantity of gun oil during the search at the suspects’ house.

A further search led to the recovery of a Ceska pistol that had been robbed from an officer attached to the Security of Government Buildings.

Additional items recovered include two imitation firearms, a pair of handcuffs, keys and a Maasai sword, all of which have been secured as exhibits.

The suspects are currently being held at Ngong Police Station pending arraignment, as investigations continue.

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