NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is set to address the nation today following his loss to William Ruto in the just concluded general election.

A statement from his press secretary Dennis Onsarigo stated that Odinga will “address to the Nation at 2pm at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Media Center”

This will be the first time the first time Odinga will be seen in public since the results declaration.