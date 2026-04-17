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Heavy Rains Disrupt Mai Mahiu–Narok Route as KeNHA Urges Use of Alternative Roads

KeNHA said heavy rains had caused flooding at Kedong Ranch near Suswa, rendering parts of the road temporarily impassable.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Motorists using the Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok (B7) Road have been advised to exercise extreme caution or seek alternative routes following flooding and silt deposition reported along key sections of the highway.

In a traffic advisory issued on April 16, 2026, the Kenya National Highways Authority said heavy rains had caused flooding at Kedong Ranch near Suswa, rendering parts of the road temporarily impassable.

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The authority noted that emergency teams had been deployed and were working to clear the affected sections and restore normal traffic flow.

“Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flooded areas and to strictly follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals to prevent being swept away or getting stuck in silt deposits,” the advisory stated.

KeNHA further warned that the situation remains volatile due to continued rainfall in the area, urging drivers to remain vigilant, particularly along the stretch between Naivasha Inland Container Depot (Km 14) and Suswa Ranch (Km 39).

Drivers yet to begin their journeys have been encouraged to use the Narok–Njoro–Nakuru (B18) Road as an alternative route to avoid delays and potential hazards.

The Mai Mahiu–Suswa corridor is a critical transport link connecting the Rift Valley to Nairobi and western Kenya, and disruptions along the route often impact both passenger travel and cargo movement.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli assured road users that efforts are ongoing to address the situation.

“The Authority is working around the clock to reopen the affected sections and ensure the safety of all motorists,” he said.

The advisory comes amid ongoing heavy rains being experienced across several parts of the country, raising concerns over road safety and infrastructure resilience.

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