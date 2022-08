0 SHARES Share Tweet

GARISSA, Kenya, Aug 11- Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale has retained his seat after being declared the winner, with a total of 9,905 votes.

Abdulahi Mohamoud came second in the race with 5,509 votes.

“Not because we were the best but we offered — in The Plan — viable remedies for the present challenges in Garissa Township Constituency.We won,” Duale stated.