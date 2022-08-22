Connect with us

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua and other leaders at the Supreme Court on August 22, 2022 when they filed a petition to challenge the victory of William Ruto who was declared winner following the August 9, 2022 elections.

2022 ELECTIONS

Download Raila’s petition against Ruto’s victory here in PDF

Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition seeking to overturn President-Elect William Ruto’s victory on August 22, 2022.

PETITION-1Download
