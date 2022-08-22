Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition seeking to overturn President-Elect William Ruto’s victory on August 22, 2022.
2022 ELECTIONS
Download Raila’s petition against Ruto’s victory here in PDF
Popular
August Elections
August Elections
August Elections
2022 ELECTIONS
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Intense lobbying for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker position has begun in earnest. Those in the race include former...
2022 ELECTIONS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua arrived at the Supreme Court registry in Milimani...
2022 ELECTIONS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Two more petitions have been filed at the Supreme Court to challenge the victory handed to William Ruto as...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced next Monday as the date for the postponed by-elections in...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and all the Commissioners on Monday met for the first...
2022 ELECTIONS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – There was tight security at the Milimani Law Courts Monday, the last day for the presidential petition filing by...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Security has been beefed up at the Milimani Law Courts, which is hosting the Supreme Court Registry, where physical...
2022 ELECTIONS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to overturn...