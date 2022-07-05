Munya defends Sh2 Maize import relief

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has defended the Sh2 maize import tax relief saying it is better than nothing.

Speaking on the sidelines of the IGAD heads of state meeting in Nairobi Munya indicated that other measures being out in place to cushion Kenyans against the shortage.

He stated that Kenya is looking to involve regional communities like COMESA and countries like Zambia to assist in boosting the supply of maize in kenya.

According to Munya, the horn of Africa is also prone to cyclical drought and the IGAD meeting will come up with solutions for regional heads to work together and come up with resources to curb the issue.

He stated that there is already a program in place that looks to tap into the livestock sector that will contribute to the region’s economy.

He says that they are looking to lay down measures that will be implemented when they work together as a region