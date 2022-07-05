Govt releases Sh8.6bn for Inua Jamii programme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya July 5- The government has released Sh8.6 billion to cushion over one million beneficiaries enrolled under the Inua Jamii programme.

The funds will be channelled through the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes.

The Ministry said that the Sh8.6 billion kitty will fund a total of 278,945 households for orphans and vulnerable children, 37,023 households for persons with severe disabilities and 756,935 households for older persons.

According to the Ministry’s Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, the vulnerable citizens to benefit from the funds include Persons with severe disabilities who will each receive Sh8,000 to cover the March, April, May and June payment cycle.

Kobia said that the beneficiaries will have access to their funds by July 11.

“The funds which cover March-April and May-June 2022 payment cycles will commence payment on 11th July 2022 with each beneficiary set to receive KES. 8000,” the ministry tweeted.

The Inua Jamii Programme is a Cash Transfer Programme that supports the most vulnerable citizens in society.