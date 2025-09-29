Govt disburses Sh881mn Inua Jamii payments for August

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The government has released Sh881 million to beneficiaries of the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) under the Inua Jamii social protection programme.

According to the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, a total of Sh881,074,000 has been disbursed to 440,537 households across the country.

Each beneficiary household will receive Sh2,000 for the month of August 2025.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Children Services, Carren Ageng’o, confirmed the payments commenced on Monday through the eCitizen platform.

“The CT-OVC Programme aims to encourage fostering and retention of orphans and vulnerable children within their families and communities, while promoting their human capital development,” she said in a statement.

The ministry said the funds are expected to boost access to education, improve health and nutrition outcomes, enhance food security at household level, and strengthen child protection.

The Inua Jamii initiative is part of the government’s social protection framework, designed to cushion vulnerable groups from poverty and deprivation.