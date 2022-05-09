Connect with us

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutua ditches Azimio for Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has ditched Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition to join Kenya Kwanza, the coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Mutua says he made the decision after Azimio failed to make public the coalition agreement signed with affiliate parties, despite his threat to file a case in court.

Sine last week, Mutua has been complaining about what he described as ‘mistrust’ in the Azimio coalition of President Uhuru Kenyatta and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“Yes it is true, we are joining Kenya Kwanza and I will be addressing a press conference this (Monday) morning,” Mutua told Capital FM News on telephone.

The news of Mutua joining Kenya Kwanza was first broken by Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula on Twitter.

Also threatening to quit Azimio is Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka whose troops led by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, vowed to walk away if the former Vice President is not named Raila’s running mate.

“Let us be clear,” Wambua said Sunday, “we will leave, there is no question about it. Kalonzo must be Raila’s running mate.”

Interestingly, Wambua is part of a panel of eminent persons conducting interviews for 11 candidates shortlisted for the job with results due out Tuesday.

