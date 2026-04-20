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ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls.
ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls.
President William Ruto with ODM party leader Oburu Oginga in Migori during the 5th Luo piny festival on December 17, 2025/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Everything is on the table’ — Oburu on pre-2027 coalition talks with UDA

Oburu Oginga says “everything is on the table” in ODM-UDA coalition talks ahead of 2027, as zoning disputes and political tensions deepen.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — ODM leader Oburu Oginga has declared that “everything is on the table” in ongoing negotiations with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), even as fresh cracks emerge within the fragile broad-based government arrangement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said discussions around a possible coalition deal are wide-ranging and could include top executive positions, underscoring a pragmatic shift in the party’s strategy.

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“Everything is on the table… we cannot leave any issue out,” Oburu said on Sunday, adding that even position of Deputy President is part of the conversation.

His remarks come amid growing tensions within the ODM-UDA partnership, with disagreements over electoral zoning exposing deep divisions at both grassroots and leadership levels.

During a series of events in Nyanza on Saturday, National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula sought to steady the relationship, reminding supporters that the cooperation between ODM and the Kenya Kwanza administration stemmed from a deliberate political decision.

“That is the same conviction Raila Odinga had when he agreed that ODM works with Kenya Kwanza… That is the position you should uphold,” Wetang’ula said.

Senator Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who accompanied the Speaker, dismissed talk of an imminent fallout, likening the arrangement to a marriage facing normal challenges.

“Even in a marriage, it is not always blissful… we will talk and find common ground,” he said.

Zoning

The zoning proposal—seen as a key pillar in any potential coalition formula—has, however, triggered resistance, with leaders warning it could lock out aspirants and fuel internal rebellion.

“If you know that you have worked well for the people, you have no reason to be worried. If you slept on the job, that is your undoing. Prepare to go home,” Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who is allied to UDA, said.

Otiende Amollo called for structured negotiations, urging restraint within ODM ranks, while former Migori Governor Okoth Obado outright rejected zoning as discriminatory.

“We want total freedom… let people compete fairly so that the best candidate wins,” Obado said.

Migori Woman Representative Fatuma Mohamed also cautioned against exploiting the tensions for personal gain, pointing to independent candidacies as an alternative.

Despite the friction, a section of leaders in Nyanza and Western Kenya have signaled conditional support for the re-election of William Ruto, while insisting that contests for other elective seats remain open.

Oburu acknowledged the internal anxieties, particularly around zoning, but maintained that all issues would be addressed through structured party mechanisms.

“These are matters that will be discussed… those already debating them publicly are in too much of a hurry,” he said.

He also sought to reassure ODM members that any eventual agreement would not compromise fairness in party nominations.

“There will be no individual who will be favoured, including me,” he said.

Oburu said ODM is keeping its options open, saying negotiations with UDA are not the party’s only path heading into 2027.

“A human being must always have alternatives… and as a party, we also do,” he said.

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