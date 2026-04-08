Vihiga Senator Osotsi Airlifted to Nairobi After Vicious Attack in Kisumu

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has been airlifted to Nairobi after he was violently attacked in Kisumu earlier on Wednesday.

Osotsi was on Wednesday assaulted by a group of armed individuals in Kisumu in what his office described as a premeditated attack linked to his political stance.

In a statement issued by the Vihiga Senator’s communications office, the lawmaker had made a routine visit to the Acacia area for personal grooming before proceeding to Java Restaurant, where he met a friend and interacted with members of the public.

The incident occurred shortly after, when a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him.

“It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the attackers demanded to know why the senator was allegedly supporting a one-term political position instead of a two-term stance, pointing to possible political motivations behind the assault.

Despite the presence of his security detail, no shots were fired.

“The Senator’s security detail that was present exercised restraint to avoid discharging firearms in a public setting, which could have resulted in grave harm to innocent civilians,” the statement added.

The senator’s office condemned the attack, terming it barbaric and cowardly, and suggested it may have been orchestrated.

“We strongly condemn this barbaric and cowardly act, which appears to have been premeditated and orchestrated,” the statement read.

At the same time, the office cautioned against linking the incident to residents of Kisumu, noting that the senator had interacted freely with the public prior to the attack.

“This isolated incident should not, in any way, be used to tarnish the image of the people of Kisumu, who have consistently demonstrated warmth and hospitality,” the statement said.

The office has called on the National Police Service to urgently investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice, pointing to CCTV footage at the restaurant as a key lead.

“The availability of CCTV surveillance at Java Restaurant provides a critical starting point for identifying and apprehending those responsible. The rule of law must prevail,” the statement added.

Sustained Injuries

According to his Nairobi counterpart Edwin Sifuna, the Vihiga Senator was assaulted while at a barbershop, where he had gone to get a haircut.

Sifuna said he had spoken to Osotsi’s team, confirming that the lawmaker sustained injuries during the incident and was being flown to Nairobi for specialised medical attention.

“I have spoken to Senator Osotsi’s team and confirmed that he was viciously attacked and injured in Kisumu earlier today when he went to get a haircut. The Senator is being airlifted to Nairobi as we speak,” said Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator strongly condemned the attack and called on security agencies to move swiftly and bring those responsible to book.

“Whilst we wait further details, I strongly condemn this attack and ask the police for immediate action on those responsible,” he added.

The incident comes against the backdrop of recent political developments involving the senator. Weeks earlier, Osotsi announced that he had been removed from his position as Deputy Party Leader of ODM and would not challenge the decision.

“They have taken away my position as Deputy Party Leader. Today, I announce that I will not go to court and I will not defend myself there. I have let go of that seat,” Osotsi said at the time.

He subsequently took up a new role as Deputy Party Leader of Linda Mwananchi.

Osotsi had been appointed ODM Deputy Party Leader in 2023 by party leader Raila Odinga as part of a broader reorganisation aimed at strengthening the party following the 2022 General Election.

However, his tenure was short-lived and marked by internal disagreements within the party, with reports pointing to tensions over political alignments and loyalty within ODM ranks.

His removal was seen as part of wider internal struggles within the party, including disciplinary action against members accused of deviating from the party line.