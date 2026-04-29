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Uhuru Among Top Leaders Shaping Africa’s Security Agenda in Ghana

The Tana Forum continues to serve as a key platform for dialogue on peace and security issues, bringing together leaders, experts, and policymakers to shape practical responses to Africa’s evolving challenges.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken part in the Tana Forum Board Meeting held in Accra, Ghana, where leaders from across the continent gathered to discuss peace, governance, and security challenges in Africa.

The high-level session was chaired by Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama and brought together several prominent figures including former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba-Panza, Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera, and former Ethiopian diplomat Tekeda Alemu.

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Also present were Kenyan academic PLO Lumumba and security expert Michelle Ndiaye, among other continental leaders and policy experts.

Discussions focused on strengthening African-led solutions to conflict prevention, improving governance systems, and enhancing regional stability across the continent.

The Tana Forum continues to serve as a key platform for dialogue on peace and security issues, bringing together leaders, experts, and policymakers to shape practical responses to Africa’s evolving challenges.

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