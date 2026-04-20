Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Oburu accused the Nairobi Senator of defying party structures, skipping key meetings and running parallel political activities, saying ODM could not be held hostage by one individual/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘He is not the Pope’: Oburu escalates clash with Sifuna, says Raila was ‘fed up’ with him

Oburu Oginga escalates his clash with Edwin Sifuna as ODM pursues disciplinary action over alleged misconduct, defiance of party positions and unity concerns.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — ODM Leader Oburu Oginga has escalated the party’s internal standoff with Edwin Sifuna, declaring the embattled Secretary General “is not the Pope” and insisting party discipline must prevail amid a contest over his removal from office.

Speaking amid an ongoing disciplinary process, Oburu accused the Nairobi Senator of defying party structures, skipping key meetings and running parallel political activities, saying ODM could not be held hostage by one individual.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“He is not the Pope. Do you want us to go and beg him? That because you are our Pope, we cannot do without you?” Oburu posed in an interview on Sunday.

His remarks come against the backdrop the move by ODM to oust Sifuna as Secretary General over alleged gross misconduct, and the subsequent challenge at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

Sifuna is accused of publicly contradicting party positions, including remarks made during media appearances where he reportedly described the ODM-UDA broad-based arrangement as “dead.”

The party further accuses him of pursuing unauthorised political activities under the “Linda Mwananchi” initiative, and of skipping crucial meetings, including Central Committee and National Executive Committee sittings earlier this year—actions it says violate Article 11(2) of the party constitution and undermine cohesion.

Oburu echoed these concerns, arguing that leadership cannot function where party decisions are openly challenged.

“When the party organises NEC, he does not come. When the party organises rallies, he organises parallel ones… What do we do?” he posed.

‘Fed up’

While maintaining that Sifuna remains a member of ODM, Oburu drew a firm line on leadership roles.

“We are not expelling anybody from the party… but how do you take leadership when you contradict everything that is agreed by the leadership?”

In a pointed revelation, the ODM leader also claimed the late Raila Odinga had grown increasingly frustrated with Sifuna prior to his death, citing an incident in Kakamega where he said the veteran politician was publicly embarrassed.

“What I knew is that Raila was not happy with what Sifuna was doing… he was fed up to the neck,” Oburu said.

Despite the sharp criticism, Oburu signaled that the disciplinary push is not intended to eject Sifuna from the party entirely, but to enforce order within its ranks.

“He is a bright young man… but let him not destroy himself. Let him cool down.”

Sifuna was required to respond to the allegations by April 8 and appear before a disciplinary panel on April 10 but his lawyers petitioned for more time citing procedural gaps.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

FUEL PRICES

Oburu Oginga warns against ‘reckless tax removal’ amid fuel price pressure

Oburu Oginga warns against scrapping fuel taxes despite VAT cuts and EPRA price reductions, urging targeted measures as high pump prices continue to pressure...

15 minutes ago

Headlines

Orengo Declares Himself Acting ODM Party Leader

"We know the Secretary General of ODM is Edwin Sifuna; and because Oburu is unable, now Orengo is the acting party leader of ODM,"...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Buyu warns UDA leaders against undermining ODM in zoning push

Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu has called for respect for ODM in the broad-based government, defending zoning and warning against dismissive rhetoric by UDA...

April 11, 2026

Top stories

Junet,Orengo Condemn Attack on Senator Osotsi, Demand Swift Justice

The attack occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Java House in Western Mall, where the senator had gone for a routine haircut. He...

April 8, 2026

Top stories

Sifuna Seeks Fresh Tribunal Orders to Halt Alleged Removal as ODM Secretary General

According to court documents, Sifuna claims the misconduct allegations were never tabled as an agenda item during the NEC meeting and that he was...

April 8, 2026

Top stories

Vihiga Senator Osotsi Airlifted to Nairobi After Vicious Attack in Kisumu

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said he had spoken to Osotsi’s team, confirming that the lawmaker sustained injuries during the incident and was being flown...

April 8, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuju charged with giving false information to police following ‘staged disappearance’

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju faces charges for giving false information to police over his staged disappearance in March 2026. Court orders are due...

April 8, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM expresses ‘outrage’ over fuel saga, urging impartial graft fight

ODM Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga applauded investigative authorities and President William Ruto for ensuring that inquiries proceed professionally, expeditiously, and transparently, free from...

April 7, 2026