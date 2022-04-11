Raila urged to put ODM affairs in order during Primaries

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Apr 11 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has been urged to ensure the Party’s affairs are in order ahead of the elections in August.

According to the KANU first Vice-Chairman Tom Ojanga, Odinga needs to lasting solutions to the current unrest in various counties with regard to the party primaries.

He stated that incidents of violent protests in parts of the county was detrimental to the growth of the county.

“Investors fear political instability, protestors should understand that destruction of property is not the way to go as this only fuel poverty in our county,” he explained.

His sentiments come in the wake of weekend protests in Homa Bay town over the issuance of direct tickets to some aspirants.

The aspirant blamed the incumbent Senator Moses Kajwang saying he has been part of the disease ailing the economy of Homa Bay County.

He claimed that Kajwang neglected his oversight role which had led to the decline of the county’s fortunes.

“Homa Bay town is but a concentration of shanty houses that are a turnoff to investors, and the current leadership has done little or nothing to uplift it from the advent of devolution,” stated Ojanga.

He further explained that he is running on an anti-corruption platform that will ensure funds allocated to the county were utilised to fuel positive change in Homa Bay.

“Corruption is the problem that has finished our county and must stop, and this is what my leadership will do,” stated Ojanga.

He further called on the residents to elect credible leaders come August.