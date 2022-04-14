Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta. /PSCU.

Kenya

President Kenyatta gazetted Azimio-One Kenya Council Chairman, Raila Party leader

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been gazetted as the Chairman of the  Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Council.

In the gazette notice dated April 13, 2022, Azimio presidential flagbearer and ODM leader Raila Odinga has been named as the Party leader and Council member.

Those also listed as Council members include Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua,  KANU chairman Gideon Moi, NARC leader, Charity Ngilu, DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege among others.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has been listed as the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the coalition party.

Those in the National Coalition Executive Council (NCEC) include Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe and Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju.

The Azimio-OK was officially registered as a coalition on Wednesday April 13, 2022.
Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu gave notice to members of the public that the outfit comprising of 23 political parties had been duly registered following due process.

Following the successful registration, the Coalition’s Political Party’s symbol and colors will be five stars against a blue background in the midst of the words Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

