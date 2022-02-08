Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
December 20, 2021 | CoG Chairperson Martin Wambora addresses news reporters at the council's offices at Delta Corner in Nairobi/CFM - Moses Muoki

County News

Wambora leaves Uhuru in stiches as he recycles speech at UHC event

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Council of Governors Chairperson Martin Wambora left guests at the national launch Universal Health Coverage in stiches after reusing a speech he had delivered in an earlier event graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Embu Governor only realized he had the wrong speech with him as he commenced delivering his remarks after dispensing with protocols.

“On behalf of the Council of Governors, I take this opportunity to express my pleasure to be part of this national launch,” Wambora started as he took to the podium.

“From the onset, ehhh, your Excellency hi ni ile nilisoma kule (This is the speech I read earlier),” he said upon realizing that it all sounded familiar.

Wambora’s realization that he had the wrong speech with him sent President Kenyatta at guests at the event held in Mombasa into an uncontrollable laughter.

The second-term Governor even went ahead to look for the copy of the speech he intended to deliver only to realise that “it had been left in Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s car.”

Hiyo ingine (The other one), Nilisahau kwa gari ya Minister for Health lakini ni sawa (I forgot it in the Health Minister’s car, but it’s okay) ,” he told the President who was still in stiches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Governors’ Council to elect Wambora’s successor on Jan 27

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Council of Governors (CoG) will hold its annual elections to pick a new set of officials on January...

December 20, 2021

Capital Health

CoG convenes full council meeting, counties’ expenditure ceilings prioritized

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Council of Governors (CoG) is on Monday set to hold a full council meeting to discuss key issues...

December 20, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

7th Devolution conference set for November 23-26

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18-The 7th devolution conference which was postponed in August will now be held next month in Makueni county. The conference was...

October 18, 2021

Capital Health

COVID-linked ICU, HDU bed occupancy drops in counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Council of Governors on Thursday reported COVID-linked Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy in the counties at 16 per...

September 30, 2021