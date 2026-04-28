King to defend ‘democratic values’ as US state visit begins

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 28 – King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in the US at the start of a four-day state visit – the first since Queen Elizabeth II’s visit in 2007.

They arrived at Andrews military airbase in Maryland before being greeted at the White House by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Security is extremely tight after the shooting incident in Washington DC at an event attended by the president on Saturday.

King Charles will address the US Congress on Tuesday and it is expected that he will express sympathy over the attack.

His speech is also expected to say that in times of great international challenges, it is more necessary than ever to stand together to defend democratic values.

The King will say that despite current disagreements between the US and the UK, “time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together”.

His address to Congress will call for “reconciliation and renewal” of the US and UK partnership and advocate for shared values of tolerance, liberty and equality.

He will urge the defence of those beliefs, whether through supporting Nato or protecting Ukraine, according to royal sources.

The King will tell US lawmakers that the transatlantic alliance is built on a “generosity of spirit and a duty to foster compassion, to promote peace, to deepen mutual understanding and to value people of all faiths and none”.

On Monday, on arrival at the airbase in Maryland, the royal couple were greeted on the runway by the US chief of protocol Monica Crowley and the British ambassador to the US, Sir Christian Turner, among other dignitaries.

The King and Queen went on to meet the Trumps, who greeted their visitors on the South Portico of the White House, with the famous building currently under much construction work.

The royal visitors had tea in the Green Room and were brought into the garden to see a newly-expanded beehive, rebuilt in the shape of a miniature White House.

This honey-coated piece of diplomacy was intended to appeal to King Charles, who is an enthusiastic supporter of bee-keeping.

The state visit, carried out on behalf of the UK government, is a soft power attempt to strengthen relations, in a year in which the US is marking its 250th anniversary of independence.

Queen Camilla was wearing a brooch which combines the British and US flags, which was given to the late Queen Elizabeth II by the mayor of New York on a state visit in 1957.