Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Council Chairperson Governor Martin Wambora (Embu) will later in the day issue a statement on resolutions/FILE/CoG

Capital Health

CoG convenes full council meeting, counties’ expenditure ceilings prioritized

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Council of Governors (CoG) is on Monday set to hold a full council meeting to discuss key issues concerning the devolved units.

Top on the agenda will be County Governments’ recurrent expenditure budget ceilings for the financial year 2022/2023.

They will also be discussing Council Elections.

The Governors’ Council is also expected to deliberate on matters health with COVID-19 situation in the country being prioritized.

Council Chairperson Governor Martin Wambora (Embu) will later in the day issue a statement on resolutions.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

7th Devolution conference set for November 23-26

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18-The 7th devolution conference which was postponed in August will now be held next month in Makueni county. The conference was...

October 18, 2021

Capital Health

COVID-linked ICU, HDU bed occupancy drops in counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Council of Governors on Thursday reported COVID-linked Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy in the counties at 16 per...

September 30, 2021