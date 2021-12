NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Council of Governors (CoG) will hold its annual elections to pick a new set of officials on January 27, 2022.

CoG made the announcement on Monday adding that the new team will manage the transition after the 2022 General Election.

Forty-seven county governors who are members of the council will elect a new Chairperson to replace Embu’s Martin Wambora who was elected to the position on January 29, 2021, a for a one-year term.

More to follow…