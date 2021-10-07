7th Devolution conference set for November 23-26

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18-The 7th devolution conference which was postponed in August will now be held next month in Makueni county.

The conference was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora has confirmed that the conference will be held from November 23 to 26.

It was initially scheduled for August 23 to26 in Makueni, but was canceled when President Uhuru Kenyatta extended coronavirus containment measures.

“Right now, the positivity rate has gone down, and we are now positive that with the ongoing inoculation exercise that by the time of the conference the positivity rate will be below two percent. That will be the right timing,” said Wambora.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Level Governance for Climate Action, sub-national mobilization in unlocking the full potential of climate action in the post-COVID-19 era.”

“Noting that the first era of devolution is coming to an end, it is important to take stock of the journey and pave the way for the second generation of county governments,” he said.

This will be the last devolution conference for the current governors as it is held once every two years.

Meanwhile, the Council of Governors has also embarked on a process to document the journey of devolution which will be combined in the devolution handbook.

“It will focus on the gains, challenges and lessons learned in implementing devolution nine years after the inception of devolution in the country,” Wambora said.