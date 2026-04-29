Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, listen to the US national anthem during the third night of the Republican National Convention

Headlines

US regulator to review Disney broadcast licences after Jimmy Kimmel joke about Melania Trump

In an order on Tuesday, the FCC said it had been investigating Disney’s ABC stations for possible violations, including unlawful discrimination.

Published

WASHINGTON DC Apr 29 – The US Federal Communications Commission is ordering an early review of Disney’s television broadcast licences days after President Donald Trump called for the firing of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Trump had urged ABC – whose parent company is Disney – to pull Kimmel’s show after the comedian joked that Melania Trump had the glow of an “expectant widow”. Kimmel made the remarks days before a gunman fired shots at a gala attended by the Trumps.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an order on Tuesday, the FCC said it had been investigating Disney’s ABC stations for possible violations, including unlawful discrimination.

A Disney spokesperson told the BBC that ABC and its stations serve the public within FCC guidelines.

The stations “have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information, and public‑interest programming”, the company spokesperson said. “Our focus remains, as always, on serving viewers in the local communities where our stations operate.”

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

SGBV

Melania Trump urges ABC to ‘take stand’ on Jimmy Kimmel after widow joke

In a post on X on Monday, Melania Trump said "people like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to...

1 day ago