CoG Chairperson Martin Wambora

COVID-linked ICU, HDU bed occupancy drops in counties

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Council of Governors on Thursday reported COVID-linked Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy in the counties at 16 per cent, with High Dependency Unit and isolation beds at 17 per cent and 12 per cent occupancy rate respectively.

The Council’s Chairperson Martin Wambora said there were 570 ICU beds across all the counties, with only 87 occupied, leaving a total of 483 beds unoccupied.

Wambora said of 383 High Dependency Unit beds, only 65 were occupied.

A total of 8,672 of 9,817 isolation beds in counties were also unoccupied with 4,438 patients under home based isolation care as of September 28.

He said 1,297 patients were admitted in various health facilities.

A daily situation report indicated that the disease infection rate stood at 4 per cent, signaling a decline in the number of new infections.

The council however noted the increased demand for oxygen among patients in need of critical care.

Wambora however said 20 counties had been overstretched by the demand within the month lapsing September 28, especially during peak of the fourth wave witnessed in August 2021.

They included counties of Kiambu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Kirinyanga, Nyandarua, Makueni, Busia, Garissa, Taita Taveta and Kericho.

Turkana, Nandi, Lamu, Kisii, Tana River, Kwale and Samburu counties were also listed.

