Final Kenyan Police Contingent Returns Home as Haiti Mission Concludes After 22 Months

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 — The last and final contingent of Kenyan police officers who served under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)-mandated Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has returned to the country, marking the official conclusion of Kenya’s historic overseas security deployment.

The aircraft operated by national carrier Kenya Airways touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 1828hrs on Tuesday, bringing home the remaining officers after nearly two years of service in the Caribbean nation.

Former National Security Advisor Monica Juma confirmed the departure and arrival and praised the officers for their commitment and professionalism throughout the mission.

“At 18:30 Haiti time yesterday [Monday], the last and final contingent of Ken-Pol to the UNSC-mandated Multinational Security Mission lifted off the ground at Toussaint Louverture International Airport on a special KQ homebound flight,” she said.

“The officers, having been in theatre for 22 months, served diligently, with valour and fidelity to their mandate, and have earned our country a place of pride among the community of nations. Importantly, they have lit a candle of hope for our sisterly nation of Haiti and laid a foundation for the next phase of its stabilization.”

Juma added that the national carrier had played a critical logistical role throughout the deployment, transporting officers to and from the mission area.

She also acknowledged the strategic leadership provided by President William Ruto in supporting Kenya’s role in the multinational operation.

“Today[Tuesday], at 18:28, she touched down at JKIA, having conveyed the Force Commander and his troops back home. Asanteni sana. Mission accomplished,” she said.

Senior government officials oversaw the final withdrawal process in Haiti.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja were in Port-au-Prince on April 27 to supervise the final drawdown and meet the remaining Kenyan contingent.

The delegation, which also included National Security Advisor Joseph Boinett, was received by MSS Contingent Commander Senior Assistant Inspector General Godfrey Otunge and Kenya’s Consul General to Haiti Noor Gabow.

The Kenya-led deployment, which began in June 2024, was tasked with restoring order and curbing gang violence in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.

At its peak, the multinational force comprised more than 800 Kenyan officers supported by personnel from several countries, including Jamaica, The Bahamas, Guyana, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, and El Salvador.

The mission is widely credited with stabilizing key infrastructure in the capital, including the international airport, seaport, and major transport corridors, enabling humanitarian access and restoring a measure of public security.

With the withdrawal now complete, responsibility for maintaining security in Haiti will transition to a newly established United Nations-backed 5,500-member unit known as the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), which is expected to build on the foundation laid by the Kenyan-led mission.