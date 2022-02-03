Top stories
VWGR urges Kenyan media to always speak to female leaders, not just on gender stories
VWGR urges political parties to observe two-thirds gender rule in nominations ahead of August elections
By Liz Mbula NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – As Kenya heads to elections in August, political parties have been urged to ensure they meet...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has filed an application seeking an order to hold a...
The current discussions and speculations on the contents and possible content of the MoUs that will follow the upcoming political coalitions ahead of the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The government has expressed reluctance to drop stalled projects estimated to have already cost the taxpayer Sh390 billion in...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — The United States Embassy in Nairobi has issued a security alert warning of a possible terrorist attack in Kenya....
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — Kenya and the European Union (EU) have formally launched the First Session of Strategic Dialogue anchored on security, development...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – Kenya has heightened security following terror threat warnings issued by various embassies in the capital Nairobi. Warnings that terrorists...
That China’s economic rise in the last four decades is nothing short of a miracle is not debatable. From a nondescript struggling economy prior...