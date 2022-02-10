Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
AU Heads of State and Government also appointed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Coordinator of the Committee on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) for two years/PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to go for UN General Assembly VP slot, lead AU climate caucus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 — Kenya has been endorsed by the African Union (AU) to seek the Vice-President slot for the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly running from 2022 to 2023.

Nairobi secured the endorsement during the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from February 5 to 6.

AU Heads of State and Government also appointed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Coordinator of the Committee on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) for two years, the Foreign Office said in an outcome document circulated on Thursday.

The AU Assembly also endorsed Kenya’s membership at the UN Commission of International Trade Law (UNICITRAL) for the period 2022-2027, Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the period 2023-2026, the Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) for the period 2023-2025 and UNESCO World Heritage Commitee for the period 2023-2027.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

KEMSA welcomes UHC national Scale-up, confirms organizational readiness to supply essential medicines

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) leadership has welcomed the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) national scale-up efforts to all...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

CSs Keter, Munyes and Aden among 12 officials out of Uhuru govt to join politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 — Three Cabinet Secretaries are among twelve senior government officials who have resigned to seek elective posts in the August...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto declares “enough is enough”, vows to fight on after Uhuru fiat

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to fight on, saying no amount of intimidation will slow him down in...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Uhuru: Bring it on my “fren”, bring it on

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, declaring is ready for a battle...

2 days ago

Top stories

Grandmullah predicts Supreme Court win for Jubilee on BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi popularly known as Grandmullah has predicted a win for the Jubilee party in the Supreme Court...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru signals Jubilee-ODM alliance, dismisses UDA defections as inconsequential

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has given the clearest indication that the Jubilee Party will marshal all its arsenals to ensure...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru dismisses mass exits from Jubilee, says UDA defections inconsequential

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated sentiments by leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto who claim that the ruling...

3 days ago

Africa

Kenya prioritizes Western Sahara, violent extremism in AU Security Council agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — Kenya has prioritized discussions on the contested Western Sahara territory in the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU...

3 days ago