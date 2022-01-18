Wanjigi arrested after dramatic raid by ATPU commandos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been arrested after a day of drama at his Kwacha House offices in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

DCI boss George Kinoti confirmed Wanjigi’s arrest, saying detectives were executing a warrant issued by the court.

He said the arrest is linked to the fraudulent acquisition of land on General Mathenge Road where his Kwacha offices are located.

“It is true he is under arrest, and we are executing a warrant issued by the court,” Kinoti said.

Dozens of detectives were deployed to Wanjigi’s offices and home on Monday night, and spent the better part of Tuesday looking for him before they broke into the offices.

He was then driven out and taken to Kamukunji police station.

Earlier, Wanjigi said he had obtained a conservatory order barring his arrest but police say they have not been served.

While he insists the prime land worth hundreds of millions, belongs to him, detectives say investigations have shown that he obtained it fraudulently.