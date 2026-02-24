Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A scene of an IED attack/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

IED blast injures 3 police officers in Fafi, Garissa County

Three police officers were injured after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device during a patrol in Fafi, Garissa County. Anti-terror police are investigating.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — Three police officers were injured on Monday after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated during a routine patrol in Fafi Sub-County, Garissa County.

Police said the explosion occurred in the morning in the Harbole area, about four kilometres northwest of the Cobra 10 General Service Unit (GSU) Fafi Operations Camp.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A team of officers led by Chief Inspector Anthony Kungu was on a mission to fetch water using a water bowser when the vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device buried beneath the ground.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the water bowser, particularly in the engine section, and left three officers injured.

“The water bowser was extensively damaged at the engine where three officers on board were injured,” the police report stated.

The injured officers sustained multiple injuries, including wounds to the head, neck, chest, shoulders, back, and spine.

They were rescued by fellow officers escorting the convoy in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle and rushed to a nearby dispensary for emergency medical treatment.

Plans were underway to airlift the injured officers to Nairobi for specialised medical care.

Security agencies have launched investigations into the incident, with the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) in Dadaab taking over the probe.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Roadside traders given 7 days to clear Thika Superhighway as KeNHA plans safety upgrades

KeNHA has issued a seven-day ultimatum to traders along Thika Superhighway to vacate road reserves, paving way for safety upgrades and easing congestion.

43 minutes ago

County News

2 hurt after heavy rains collapse 50 houses in Kibagare slums

Two people were injured after heavy rainfall caused about 50 makeshift houses to collapse in Kibagare slums, Westlands. Police have launched investigations.

56 minutes ago

crime

NACADA destroys 5,000 litres of illicit brew in West Pokot

"Illlegal alcohol production will not be tolerated. Community health comes first," NACADA warned via it's X account

2 hours ago

County News

EACC recovers public land worth Sh281mn in major Mombasa Court victories

EACC has recovered public land worth Sh281 million in Mombasa after court rulings nullified illegal allocations, strengthening Kenya’s anti-corruption efforts.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Red Cross Reactivates SMS Early Warning System as Flash Flood Risk Rises

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued an advisory on Friday warning that flash floods are likely to occur in several parts of the country during...

3 hours ago

Top stories

KeNHA Closes Migori Footbridge Indefinitely After Flood Damage

According to KeNHA, the rising waters washed away the gabion protection on the upstream side of the bridge, leaving the footbridge cut off and...

12 hours ago

Top stories

How to Apply for KSL Diploma in Law as KUCCPS Opens May 2026 Intake

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened applications for the Diploma in Law (Paralegal...

12 hours ago

Top stories

Nairobi Court Charges four Kaluworks Staff in Sh31mn Internal Fraud Case

According to investigators, the alleged offences were committed on diverse dates between January 2024 and September 2025 within Makadara, Nairobi County.

12 hours ago