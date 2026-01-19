Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

ATPU officers begin 2-week counter-terrorism training at NCIA

Twenty-two ATPU officers start a two-week counter-terrorism training at NCIA Nairobi, enhancing Kenya’s investigative and intelligence-led capabilities.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — Twenty-two officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have commenced a two-week Initial Investigators Course aimed at strengthening Kenya’s capacity to detect and disrupt terror plots before they materialize.

The course was officially opened on Monday at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) in Nairobi by the Commandant, Sospeter Munyi.

The training, which brings together officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), is designed to enhance analytical skills, sharpen investigative competencies, and expose participants to modern, intelligence-led techniques critical for counter-terrorism operations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, DCI Director Mohamed Amin, through NCIA Commandant Munyi, emphasized the importance of professional investigations in safeguarding national security.

“Terrorism poses a global threat. Terrorism anywhere is an attack on humanity everywhere,” Amin said, highlighting Kenya’s experiences with terror-related violence and the need for proactive, intelligence-driven investigations to prevent attacks and protect lives.

He noted the wide-ranging physical, psychological, social, and economic impacts of terrorism, urging officers to apply the skills learned during the course with diligence, professionalism, and sensitivity.

The DCI further encouraged active participation and close collaboration between trainees and facilitators, noting that shared learning would significantly enhance the effectiveness of the programme.

Appreciation was extended to the British Government, through the British High Commission in Nairobi, for organizing and facilitating the course.

Amin described the partnership as instrumental in strengthening investigative capacity within the DCI, citing a recent decline in terror-related cases as evidence of the positive impact of sustained training and capacity building.

Also in attendance at the opening ceremony were Deputy Commandant NCIA Stephen Chacha, DCI Director of Training Violet Makhanu, Deputy Director ATPU Abednego Kilonzo, and other senior officers.

