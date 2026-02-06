DCI hosts anti-money laundering sensitisation seminar to curb terror, financial crime

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) this week hosted a high-level Anti-Money Laundering (AML) sensitization seminar for senior officers in Mombasa and Nakuru, aimed at strengthening Kenya’s response to money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing.

The seminar, delivered in four cohorts, brought together senior investigators for intensive discussions on emerging financial crime risks and enforcement gaps.

Cohorts One and Two met from Monday to Tuesday, while Cohorts Three and Four convened from Thursday to Friday, February 6.

A key focus of the sessions was Kenya’s recent placement on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Participants engaged in candid deliberations on weaknesses identified in investigations and prosecutions related to money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing, and explored practical strategies to address them.

Speaking during the seminar, Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin stressed the critical role investigators play in safeguarding the country’s financial system.

He warned that Kenya’s grey listing carries serious consequences, including reduced investor confidence and heightened reputational risk.

“As the country’s main investigative agency, the DCI must deliver clear results through strong, intelligence-led investigations,” Amin said.

“Our goal is straightforward: trace illegal financial flows, disrupt criminal networks, and deny offenders access to the proceeds of crime.”

Senior officers were trained on new and evolving methods used by criminal networks, including the misuse of unclear ownership structures, shell companies, virtual assets, and cryptocurrencies.

The seminar also examined sector-specific vulnerabilities, particularly in real estate, casinos, and Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs), which have increasingly been exploited to launder illicit funds.

The seminar highlighted recent legislative reforms, notably the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Act, 2025, which enhances regulatory oversight, strengthens customer due diligence requirements, mandates reporting of suspicious transactions, increases penalties for non-compliance, and supports improved domestic and cross-border information sharing.

DCI also outlined ongoing institutional reforms to boost investigative effectiveness. These include the development of clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), mandatory prioritization of financial investigations in all profit-generating offences, and the restructuring of the Financial Investigations Unit (FIU) and Anti-Terrorism Policing Unit (ATPU).

Other measures include improved record management systems, specialized training programs, and stronger collaboration with national, regional, and international partners.

Notably, the Eastern and Southern African Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) has recognized Kenya’s progress, reporting that 29 out of 40 previous recommendations have been addressed.

Senior officers were urged to demonstrate strong leadership by cascading the knowledge gained to their teams and spearheading effective investigations that protect Kenya’s financial system and accelerate the country’s removal from the FATF grey list.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening financial crime investigations and remaining a key pillar in national efforts to restore Kenya’s standing in the global financial system.