I am the ‘Buffalo Soldier,’ OKA is stronger than ever, Kalonzo says

KITUI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the One Kenya Alliance is stronger than ever following their walkout with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi from the Amani National Congress (ANC) National Delegates Congress (NDC) hosted by Musalia Mudavadi last Sunday.

Speaking during a rally in Kitui, Musyoka stated that the move had given the remaining OKA leaders more impetus in their campaigns ahead of the August elections.

He remained optimistic that he would trounce his opponents across the political divide in the presidential race and emerge victorious.

“I have more strength than ever before. I need your support. I can’t go alone, I need you people. Am ready. I am ready. I am the Buffalo soldier. The issue of two horse race is a lie,” he affirmed to his supporters as he was flanked by Moi, businessman Jimi Wanjigi and United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Cyrus Jirongo.

Wanjigi for his part observed that it was time it was time for the Kamba nation to produce Kenya’s next president.

The businessman who has also expressed interest in the presidency said that despite supporting Odinga in past elections, he betrayed his supporters by entering into a handshake deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta without involving them.

He added that time had come for Kenyans to bring in a fresh crop of leaders for the sake of their future.

“This time round we are not going to take chances, this issue of gambling with our votes has to come to an end. Since the independence of this country, only two families have held onto power,” he added.

It remains unclear if Wanjigi intends to join OKA or drop his ambitions to support Kalonzo. Wanjigi said that Kenyans were tired of being led by the same crop of leaders in over sixty years pointing out that every individual has a right to be given a chance in the country’s top seat. He added that the country was going through a myriad of challenges that require urgent intervention including food insecurity and other challenges.

He urged Kenyans to own their votes saying it will determine the future of the country.