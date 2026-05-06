Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kilifi to host Senate Mashinani in September

By convening sittings outside the traditional Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Senators aim to create more opportunities for citizens to participate in the legislative process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The Senate approved a Motion to hold its Plenary and Committee sittings in Kilifi County for one week, from September 21 to 25, 2026 in a move aimed at bringing parliamentary businesses closer to the people.

By convening sittings outside the traditional Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Senators aim to create more opportunities for citizens to participate in the legislative process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The sittings are also expected to foster stronger partnerships between the Senate and county governments and provide a platform for staff of county assemblies to exchange knowledge and best practices with parliamentary officers.

The Kilifi sittings build on previous sessions held in Uasin Gishu, Kitui, Turkana and Busia.

The Senate Business Committee recommended the move, which was adopted by the House on March 8, 2023.

The resolution requires the Senate to hold at least one week of sittings in a county every September during the term of the 4th Senate, except in election years.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Health PS Muthoni Elected Chair of the African Permanent and Principal Secretaries for Health

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6-Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni has been elected Chairperson of the African Permanent and Principal Secretaries...

15 minutes ago

EAC

Maraga, Odhiambo slam Suluhu remarks on Gen Z activism crackdown

Maraga and Odhiambo criticise President Samia Suluhu’s remarks on curbing Gen Z activism, warning of threats to democracy and civil liberties.

2 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

CS Barasa Orders NEMA to Enforce Environmental Laws ‘Without Compromise’ Amid Riparian Crackdown

She added that enforcement efforts will also target illegal waste disposal practices, including open burning, and ensure adherence to provisions under the Sustainable Waste...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Row over groom’s occupation in marriage records settled after Ombudsman steps in

Registrar of Marriages corrects certificate errors after intervention by the Commission on Administrative Justice under the Access to Information Act.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil groups demand release of IMF governance report in Kenya within 30 days

Civil society groups urge Parliament to compel the government to release the IMF governance and corruption report amid rising tax and debt concerns.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya launches project to study aflatoxin risks and climate impact on child health

The Kenya Medical Research Institute will lead the TRACE Project to study aflatoxin exposure in children and the impact of climate change on health...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy rains push Kenya’s hydropower output to 9.6 million kWh

National electricity supply rises as heavy rains boost hydropower generation to 9.57 million kWh, easing reliance on costly thermal energy, KenGen says.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Senators Split Over Bill to Delist Miraa as Narcotic Substance

Miraa is grown on approximately 22,000 hectares and supports more than 500,000 people directly.

15 hours ago