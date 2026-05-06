Kilifi to host Senate Mashinani in September

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The Senate approved a Motion to hold its Plenary and Committee sittings in Kilifi County for one week, from September 21 to 25, 2026 in a move aimed at bringing parliamentary businesses closer to the people.

By convening sittings outside the traditional Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Senators aim to create more opportunities for citizens to participate in the legislative process.

The sittings are also expected to foster stronger partnerships between the Senate and county governments and provide a platform for staff of county assemblies to exchange knowledge and best practices with parliamentary officers.

The Kilifi sittings build on previous sessions held in Uasin Gishu, Kitui, Turkana and Busia.

The Senate Business Committee recommended the move, which was adopted by the House on March 8, 2023.

The resolution requires the Senate to hold at least one week of sittings in a county every September during the term of the 4th Senate, except in election years.