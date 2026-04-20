OPINION: Kenya’s 2027 Politics Drifting Without Strategy or Substance

Kenya’s march towards the 2027 elections is exposing a troubling paradox. At a time when the government appears politically vulnerable, neither the ruling coalition nor the opposition seems capable of converting that moment into meaningful advantage. Instead, what is emerging is a political landscape defined by confusion, weak strategy and a worrying absence of serious ideas.

The shifting relationship between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) captures this dilemma. When UDA appeared to be losing ground, ODM should have been positioning itself for expansion. In politics, moments of incumbency weakness are rare opportunities for opposition forces to grow numbers, shape narratives and build coalitions.

Yet ODM’s current posture suggests retreat rather than ambition. The party now appears to be negotiating from a position of fragility, even seeking protection of its traditional strongholds through what is being framed as “zoning.” While zoning is often justified as a way to ensure inclusivity and minimise internal competition, it comes with serious democratic costs. It limits voter choice, weakens internal party democracy and prioritises political convenience over merit.

More importantly, zoning driven by weakness signals fear of open competition. Political actors who doubt their grassroots strength often prefer negotiated outcomes because competitive elections expose declining influence and leadership fatigue. If ODM truly commanded the numbers it often claims, it would be pushing outward, not retreating inward. Strong parties expand; weak ones protect turf.

It is in this context that opposition to zoning by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar stands out. Regardless of political alignment, his position reflects a basic democratic principle: parties that claim legitimacy should be willing to test that claim through open contest.

But ODM’s internal contradictions do not absolve the Broad-Based Government of its own failings.

Since the Gen Z protests of 2024, the administration has had multiple openings to reset its political narrative. It can point to development spending, attempts at equitable resource distribution, and programmes targeting youth and women. These are not insignificant achievements. Yet they remain largely under-communicated.

Instead of building a disciplined story around governance, public engagement has increasingly devolved into theatrics. Political rallies have become platforms for insults rather than ideas. Leadership discourse is reduced to who is foolish, who is irrelevant, and who belongs where. This is not just poor optics. It reflects a deeper lack of political imagination.

At the same time, the opposition has been handed a rare opportunity and appears unable to seize it.

The list of grievances available for political mobilisation is extensive: concerns around the Social Health Authority, discontent with higher education funding, frustrations with eCitizen, rising fuel costs, heavy taxation, and persistent questions about transparency. Added to this are serious concerns over abductions, extrajudicial killings and the deaths of young protesters.

In any functioning political environment, this would form the backbone of a sustained, programmatic challenge to the government. Yet instead of crafting a coherent alternative, sections of the opposition seem content to mirror the government’s weaknesses — substituting rhetoric for substance.

This failure is particularly glaring when one considers the emerging voting blocs that will shape 2027.

Salaried Kenyans — burdened by increased deductions, rising living costs and uncertainty over policy returns — are likely to be decisive. This group is less responsive to populist rhetoric and more attuned to competence, predictability and economic stability. Yet neither side appears to be speaking directly to their concerns.

Meanwhile, segments of the “hustler” base that once energised the current administration are grappling with economic pressure and unmet expectations. The gap between campaign promises and lived reality is widening, but it remains largely unaddressed in any structured political sense.

The result is a political environment where both sides are underperforming simultaneously.

ODM risks shrinking into a coalition-dependent shell. UDA risks wasting the advantages of incumbency through incoherence and arrogance. The broader opposition risks dissipating public frustration through lack of discipline and direction.

As the country edges closer to a high-stakes election, the defining question may not be who is strongest, but who is first able to rediscover the basics of politics: clear thinking, credible organisation and meaningful engagement with citizens.

For now, that remains an open question.