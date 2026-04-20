Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

/Graphics.

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Kenya’s 2027 Politics Drifting Without Strategy or Substance

The shifting relationship between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) captures this dilemma. When UDA appeared to be losing ground, ODM should have been positioning itself for expansion. In politics, moments of incumbency weakness are rare opportunities for opposition forces to grow numbers, shape narratives and build coalitions.

Published

Kenya’s march towards the 2027 elections is exposing a troubling paradox. At a time when the government appears politically vulnerable, neither the ruling coalition nor the opposition seems capable of converting that moment into meaningful advantage. Instead, what is emerging is a political landscape defined by confusion, weak strategy and a worrying absence of serious ideas.

The shifting relationship between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) captures this dilemma. When UDA appeared to be losing ground, ODM should have been positioning itself for expansion. In politics, moments of incumbency weakness are rare opportunities for opposition forces to grow numbers, shape narratives and build coalitions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Yet ODM’s current posture suggests retreat rather than ambition. The party now appears to be negotiating from a position of fragility, even seeking protection of its traditional strongholds through what is being framed as “zoning.” While zoning is often justified as a way to ensure inclusivity and minimise internal competition, it comes with serious democratic costs. It limits voter choice, weakens internal party democracy and prioritises political convenience over merit.

More importantly, zoning driven by weakness signals fear of open competition. Political actors who doubt their grassroots strength often prefer negotiated outcomes because competitive elections expose declining influence and leadership fatigue. If ODM truly commanded the numbers it often claims, it would be pushing outward, not retreating inward. Strong parties expand; weak ones protect turf.

It is in this context that opposition to zoning by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar stands out. Regardless of political alignment, his position reflects a basic democratic principle: parties that claim legitimacy should be willing to test that claim through open contest.

But ODM’s internal contradictions do not absolve the Broad-Based Government of its own failings.

Since the Gen Z protests of 2024, the administration has had multiple openings to reset its political narrative. It can point to development spending, attempts at equitable resource distribution, and programmes targeting youth and women. These are not insignificant achievements. Yet they remain largely under-communicated.

Instead of building a disciplined story around governance, public engagement has increasingly devolved into theatrics. Political rallies have become platforms for insults rather than ideas. Leadership discourse is reduced to who is foolish, who is irrelevant, and who belongs where. This is not just poor optics. It reflects a deeper lack of political imagination.

At the same time, the opposition has been handed a rare opportunity and appears unable to seize it.

The list of grievances available for political mobilisation is extensive: concerns around the Social Health Authority, discontent with higher education funding, frustrations with eCitizen, rising fuel costs, heavy taxation, and persistent questions about transparency. Added to this are serious concerns over abductions, extrajudicial killings and the deaths of young protesters.

In any functioning political environment, this would form the backbone of a sustained, programmatic challenge to the government. Yet instead of crafting a coherent alternative, sections of the opposition seem content to mirror the government’s weaknesses — substituting rhetoric for substance.

This failure is particularly glaring when one considers the emerging voting blocs that will shape 2027.

Salaried Kenyans — burdened by increased deductions, rising living costs and uncertainty over policy returns — are likely to be decisive. This group is less responsive to populist rhetoric and more attuned to competence, predictability and economic stability. Yet neither side appears to be speaking directly to their concerns.

Meanwhile, segments of the “hustler” base that once energised the current administration are grappling with economic pressure and unmet expectations. The gap between campaign promises and lived reality is widening, but it remains largely unaddressed in any structured political sense.

The result is a political environment where both sides are underperforming simultaneously.

ODM risks shrinking into a coalition-dependent shell. UDA risks wasting the advantages of incumbency through incoherence and arrogance. The broader opposition risks dissipating public frustration through lack of discipline and direction.

As the country edges closer to a high-stakes election, the defining question may not be who is strongest, but who is first able to rediscover the basics of politics: clear thinking, credible organisation and meaningful engagement with citizens.

For now, that remains an open question.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Autopsies underway for 2 killed in Mbeere North protests

Postmortems begin in Embu for two men shot dead during protests over poor services at Ishiara Hospital.

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR opens public participation on Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026

KNCHR has invited public submissions on Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026 aimed at improving compensation and justice for victims of human rights violations.

58 minutes ago

Kenya

Ejersa (KEMSA), Rithaa (MSEA), Shurie (WRA) ranked among top-performing parastatal heads

NAIROBI, Kenya April 20 — A new public opinion survey has identified a select group of parastatal heads as the best performers in Kenya,...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Will ‘Niko Kadi’ movement finally turn digital activism into ballots

Gen Z dominates political debate online ahead of the 2027 elections, but voter registration and turnout gaps persist despite emerging youth-led campaigns like “Niko...

1 hour ago

Haiti Mission

Chaos in Haiti as civilians attempt to block departure of Kenyan police officers

Haitian civilians blocked exit routes used by Kenyan police as the Kenya-led MSS mission winds down in Haiti, amid fears of renewed gang violence...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF graduates new infantry specialists to boost readiness

The Kenya Defence Forces has graduated new command, sniping and medical specialists from its School of Infantry, strengthening Kenya’s operational readiness across key military...

2 hours ago

FUEL PRICES

Ledama tells opposition to ‘stop blaming Ruto for everything’ amid fuel price debate

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has urged opposition leaders to avoid politicising fuel prices, saying fuel levies are critical for road development as Kenya...

2 hours ago
ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls. ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls.

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Everything is on the table’ — Oburu on pre-2027 coalition talks with UDA

Oburu Oginga says “everything is on the table” in ODM-UDA coalition talks ahead of 2027, as zoning disputes and political tensions deepen.

4 hours ago