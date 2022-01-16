DP Ruto to hold mega-rally in Babu Owino’s turf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday set to hold a mega rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi’s Embakasi East Constituency which is represented in Parliament by the ODM’s Babu Owino.

The United Democratic Party urged its supporters in the city to make their way to the Jacaranda Grounds for a dialogue about the future of the city and the country.

“Let’s meet at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East for a dialogue about the future of Kanairo and the country. Share your thoughts on how we can make the great city of Kanairo better. We are listening!” read the UDA poster

The Jacaranda rally is a culmination of a series of political meetings he has held in Nairobi this week.

The venue is perhaps best remembered for the drama that surrounded it in the aftermath of the 2017 General Election whereby truck loads of faeces was dumped at the ground in efforts to prevent ODM leader Raila Odinga from holding a Political rally.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino in 2020 cautioned Ruto and his allies against distributing their wheelbarrows in the constituency.

In a tweet, Owino noted that if the team distributing wheelbarrows does so in Embakasi East, he will dismantle the wheelbarrows and send them to Ruto’s Sugoi home.