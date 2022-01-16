Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto will hold a mega-rally in Embakasi-East. ?CFM

Kenya

DP Ruto to hold mega-rally in Babu Owino’s turf

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday set to hold a mega rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi’s Embakasi East Constituency which is represented in Parliament by the ODM’s Babu Owino.

The United Democratic Party urged its supporters in the city to make their way to the Jacaranda Grounds for a dialogue about the future of the city and the country.

“Let’s meet at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East for a dialogue about the future of Kanairo and the country. Share your thoughts on how we can make the great city of Kanairo better. We are listening!” read the UDA poster

The Jacaranda rally is a culmination of a series of political meetings he has held in Nairobi this week.

The venue is perhaps best remembered for the drama that surrounded it in the aftermath of the 2017 General Election whereby truck loads of faeces was dumped at the ground in efforts to prevent ODM leader Raila Odinga from holding a Political rally.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino in 2020 cautioned Ruto and his allies against distributing their wheelbarrows in the constituency.

In a tweet, Owino noted that if the team distributing wheelbarrows does so in Embakasi East, he will dismantle the wheelbarrows and send them to Ruto’s Sugoi home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC calls on more women to register as voters in final listing exercise

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – With barely 48 hours to the second and final phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (EVCR) ahead of...

2 days ago

County News

Ruto says his detractors opposed to the empowerment of ordinary Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has said his competitors have ganged up against him because they are opposed to empowerment...

December 17, 2021

crime

Babu Owino acquitted of attempted murder as DJ Evolve opts out of case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been acquitted of attempted murder charges after  a DJ he shot...

December 14, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto warns Kenyans against leaders keen to incite them for selfish interests

KISII, Kenya Dec 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to be wary of leaders bent on inciting them to turn against...

December 8, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kega, Wambugu planning to disrupt Ruto’s Nyeri visit: UDA 

NYERI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Friday warned of a plan to disrupt planned meetings by its leader, Deputy...

December 4, 2021

BBI

BBI ‘fraud’ sought to create a manipulative President: Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 2 – Deputy president William Ruto has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution amendment was the most fraudulent and...

October 2, 2021

Politics

Ruto says UDA ready to face ‘power-thirsty’ opponents in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the 2022 election contest has been framed and he is ready for it....

October 1, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NCIC warns politicians blocking opponents’ access to home regions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has vowed to take decisive action against politicians fueling chaos in regions...

September 7, 2021