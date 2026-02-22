Connect with us

ODM Linda Mwananchi Kakamega rally chaos
ODM linda mwananch faction leaders Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino and others.

Kenya

Sifuna blames police, airlines after Kakamega rally chaos

Despite teargas, barricades, and threats, Sifuna’s ODM’s faction defied intimidation at Kakamega rally and safely returned to Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Embattled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has accused state agencies of endangering the lives of opposition leaders following chaos at the Saturday Kakamega rally.

In a statement on Sunday, Sifuna said the Linda Mwananchi faction, a splinter group within ODM, arrived safely in Nairobi after what he described as deliberate attempts to disrupt and threaten their movements.

Sifuna questioned whether Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) can still guarantee passenger safety, especially at Kisumu International Airport.

He claimed goons were allowed to barricade the airport, putting travellers at risk.

He also accused airlines of sharing the group’s travel details with officials from the Ministry of Interior, saying this exposed them to danger.

“Shame on you people bwana,” Sifuna said.

According to Sifuna, the leaders had initially booked commercial flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, but later changed their plans after receiving intelligence warnings.

“This is not the kind of country we want to live in. We must change it,” Sifuna said, adding that the group remains determined to push for reforms.

Sifuna’s remarks come a day after the Kakamega rally organised by the Linda Mwananchi faction was disrupted by teargas and running battles.

Despite the chaos, ODM leaders including Geoffrey Osotsi, James Orengo, and Babu Owino defied police action and went on with the rally.

Supporters stayed put as leaders accused authorities of using intimidation to silence dissenting voices within and outside the party.

Kenya heavy rainfall forecast

Uhuru Kenyatta Ichaweri youth visit

